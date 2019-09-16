GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- accounts for 3.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 2.01% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $104,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWPH traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 180,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,425. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.29. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $196.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $70,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $52,133.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,724 shares of company stock worth $248,141 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.70.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

