Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Naveen Anand acquired 6,500 shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $106,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

HALL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. 5,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $328.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.65%. Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

