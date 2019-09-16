Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,987 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 44.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,142. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $299.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

