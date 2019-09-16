Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Tops $837,088.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $837,088.00 and $274,653.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,359.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.25 or 0.01876193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.02974015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00690590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00728739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00060902 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00468842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.