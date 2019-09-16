HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 473,300 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.24. 2,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.