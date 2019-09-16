Head to Head Contrast: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) vs. Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Bojangles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Bojangles 9.42% 9.95% 5.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Bojangles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $51.74 million 3.02 $1.74 million N/A N/A Bojangles $547.44 million 0.00 $72.00 million $0.83 N/A

Bojangles has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Bojangles shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Bojangles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kura Sushi USA and Bojangles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bojangles 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.62%. Bojangles has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Bojangles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bojangles is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Bojangles beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

