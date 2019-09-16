HeroNode Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One HeroNode token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. HeroNode has a total market cap of $213,891.00 and $12,542.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00198262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.01193943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020834 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, LBank, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

