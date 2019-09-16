Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,109,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,368. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.92.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,601. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

