Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares rose 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.06 and last traded at $70.29, approximately 6,817,372 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,420,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

In other Hess news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 14,344 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $932,503.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,049,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,235 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

