Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.07. The stock had a trading volume of 90,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

