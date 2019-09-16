HorusPay Hits One Day Volume of $4,220.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 153.8% higher against the US dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $884,196.00 and approximately $4,220.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00198497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.01189758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00089680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021051 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

