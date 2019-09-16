Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) Stock Price Up 50%

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) shares rose 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 12,498,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 5,388,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII)

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease.

