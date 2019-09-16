ICC International Cannabis (OTCMKTS:WLDCF) Trading 25% Higher

ICC International Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:WLDCF)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 425,435 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 553,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

ICC International Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLDCF)

ICC International Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the cannabis business in Canada and internationally. It holds a license to cultivate, manufacture, supply, hold, import, export, and transport cannabis and derivative products; and engages in procuring and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis derivatives.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ICC International Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC International Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.