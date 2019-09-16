IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INFO. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $3,276,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,172.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 344,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 76,627 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

