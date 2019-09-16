ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.46. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 12,435 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million.

About ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

