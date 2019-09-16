indaHash (IDH) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One indaHash token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. indaHash has a market cap of $2.19 million and $233.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00198121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.01191014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00088443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021148 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Tidex, HitBTC, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.