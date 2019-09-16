Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

IDCBY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,508. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

