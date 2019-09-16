Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.07 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $8,784.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Exmo and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinBene, Exrates, EXX, Exmo, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

