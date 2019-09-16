INSCAPE (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

INSCAPE Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

INSCAPE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

