Insider Buying: CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Director Purchases 28,169 Shares of Stock

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Director Steve Cochennet acquired 28,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $21,126.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,716.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CUI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,748. CUI Global Inc has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get CUI Global alerts:

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CUI Global Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 502,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 226,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 839,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 984,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 254,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.