Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President Acquires 2,400 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $29,856.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GAIN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,378. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $405.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 89.98% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 136.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

