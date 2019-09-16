Insider Buying: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Acquires 10,867 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 10,867 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $249,614.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,659.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MXL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. 510,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.33. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after buying an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after buying an additional 107,186 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in MaxLinear by 2.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,901,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,131,000 after buying an additional 99,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,688,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,449,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

