Insider Selling: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Robert J. Flautt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $21,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,796 shares in the company, valued at $635,548.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 553.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVCY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

