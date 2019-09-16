Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells 19,064 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $116.85. 827,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,853. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.