Insolar (INS) Market Capitalization Hits $7.89 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Insolar has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $1.27 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002382 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bithumb, Radar Relay and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00198262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.01193943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020834 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKex, Okcoin Korea, Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail, Liqui, Cobinhood, Mercatox and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

