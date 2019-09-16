Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Integra Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $22,617,425 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,760. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

