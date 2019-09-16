Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

IRRZF stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81. Integra Resrcs has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

