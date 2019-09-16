Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 24,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,607,294. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $234.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,792 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

