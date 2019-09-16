Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at FIX

FIX assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. FIX’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.88. 3,108,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $236,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

