International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey sold 925,000 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,088,618 shares in the company, valued at C$803,544.72. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,330.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

