InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on InterXion (NYSE:INXN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INXN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of InterXion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Get InterXion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INXN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 318,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,730. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. InterXion has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InterXion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,834,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterXion during the 1st quarter valued at $2,208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in InterXion by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in InterXion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InterXion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,023,000 after purchasing an additional 68,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.