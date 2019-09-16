Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Declares — Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VCV opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

