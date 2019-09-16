Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,210,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 331,845 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $9.54.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBO)

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.