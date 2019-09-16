Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.68. 10,860,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,613,788. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.55.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

