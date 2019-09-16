Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $9.35. Invesco Shipping ETF shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Shipping ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Shipping ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco Shipping ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Shipping ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SEA)

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

