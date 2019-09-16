Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.94

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.94 and traded as high as $15.01. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3,355 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.0588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Jack Connelly bought 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $175,861.80. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 313.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

