iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Reduced by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

