iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,945,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13,897.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,068,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period.

IJJ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.97. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.89 and a 1-year high of $170.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

