iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Up 5.9%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 96,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

