Jeffrey A. Wilke Sells 2,800 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $31.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,807.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,434. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,809.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,839.99. The company has a market capitalization of $911.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

