JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.14

Shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43.

About JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.