Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:JMDA)’s share price traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90, 1,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

In other Jerrick Media news, major shareholder Arthur Rosen purchased 186,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,810.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA)

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

