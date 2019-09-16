Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63, 500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jiangsu Expressway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

