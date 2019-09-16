John A. Mulder Sells 5,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $140,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 407,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,803. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

