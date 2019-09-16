JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €22.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Macquarie set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.18 ($26.96).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

