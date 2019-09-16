JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) a $62.00 Price Target

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned a $62.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s previous close.

BMY has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

