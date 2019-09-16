JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 205

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOC. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 204.40 ($2.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.27. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.