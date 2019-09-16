JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Price Target to $53.00

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.20.

NYSE:LPT opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

