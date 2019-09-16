KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its position in KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 965,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84,425 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 200,000 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 3,999 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $42,029.49. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,863 shares of company stock worth $4,119,798. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KBLM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $10.55.

About KBL MERGER CORP/SH

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.

