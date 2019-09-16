Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Kimberly A. Holmes Purchases 2,600 Shares

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.61. 217,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $91.97.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kemper by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 204,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kemper by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 55,001 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.